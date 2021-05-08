Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $392.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock traded up $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.49. 2,778,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,621. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.