Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.93.

Shares of W stock traded up $19.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day moving average is $283.69. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

