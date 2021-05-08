We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 925 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52.

