We Are One Seven LLC Buys 800 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

