We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 22,001 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

