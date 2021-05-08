We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 8,763 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

