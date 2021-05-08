We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

