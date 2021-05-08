We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $148.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

