Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

