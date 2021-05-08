Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

