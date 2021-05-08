Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

