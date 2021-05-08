Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 498 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

