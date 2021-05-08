Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

