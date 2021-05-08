Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

