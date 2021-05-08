Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

