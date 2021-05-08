Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 205,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

