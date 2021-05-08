Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,314,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,540,000 after purchasing an additional 694,428 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

