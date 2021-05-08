Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

GTO stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $61.57.

