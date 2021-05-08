Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in National CineMedia by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.