Wedbush Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

