Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

