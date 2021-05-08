Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $285,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEN. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

