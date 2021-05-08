Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

