Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,104 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.