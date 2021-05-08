Wedbush Weighs in on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

