Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $123.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

