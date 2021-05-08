Wells Fargo & Company Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $74.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.