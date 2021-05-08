WePower (WPR) Market Cap Tops $33.42 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, WePower has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $586,983.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00789042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,681.72 or 0.09603245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044134 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars.

