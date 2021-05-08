WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 725,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $109.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

