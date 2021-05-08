WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.80-7.30 EPS.

NYSE:WCC opened at $109.49 on Friday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.