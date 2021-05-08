Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFSTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.45.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 308,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,922. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

