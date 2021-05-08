Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE WEF opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$919.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.