Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £131,292.70 in Stock

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,400.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,138.57. Whitbread PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

Several research firms have commented on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

