Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 144.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

