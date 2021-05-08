WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.