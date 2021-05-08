William Blair Comments on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

