William Blair Weighs in on Lucira Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lucira Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHDX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LHDX opened at $4.93 on Friday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

