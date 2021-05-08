WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 119.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

