Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $717,705.00 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00.

Wingstop stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

