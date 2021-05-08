Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.75.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

