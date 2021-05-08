Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.