WOM Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.98 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

