Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.