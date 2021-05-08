Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

