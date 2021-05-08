World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

