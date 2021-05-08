X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 63,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $139.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

