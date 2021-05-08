Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Sells $842,640.00 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 243.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

