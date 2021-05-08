Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.61 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

