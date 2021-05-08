XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000155 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.