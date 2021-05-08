XMON (XMON) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $111,297.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,106.92 or 0.01874754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00252596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 411.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $675.37 or 0.01143855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00744474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,118.42 or 1.00126588 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.